13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two little balls are bonded to the ends of a uniform bar. The balls can be thought of as point masses and have masses of 0.200 kg each, but the bar is 3.00 m long and has a mass of 5.00 kg. Find the combination's moment of inertia about an axis parallel to the bar across both balls.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.93 kg m2
B
0
C
3.93 kg m2
D
4.93 kg m2