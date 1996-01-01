2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
You throw a cricket ball vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the roof top, which is 4.0 m above the point where the ball leaves your hand. What is the speed of the cricket ball just before it hits the roof top?
You throw a cricket ball vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the roof top, which is 4.0 m above the point where the ball leaves your hand. What is the speed of the cricket ball just before it hits the roof top?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.45 m/s
B
4.65 m/s
C
5.44 m/s
D
5.78 m/s