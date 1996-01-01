25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two parallel plates form a capacitor with a plate area of 12.0 cm2 and a separation distance of 1.20 mm. The plates are charged to a net charge of ±0.708 µC. (i) Calculate the electric field strength between the plates. Note: assume even electric field distribution between the plates. (ii) Find the electric potential difference between the plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 66.7 MV/m (ii) 80 kV
B
(i) 96.0 MV/m (ii) 53.3 kV
C
(i) 96.0 MV/m (ii) 80 kV
D
(i) 66.7 MV/m (ii) 0.12 MV