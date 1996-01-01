20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two compressed gas cylinders, one containing neon and the other containing xenon, are brought into contact with each other. The neon cylinder has a volume of 12 L and is at a temperature of 300 K and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The xenon cylinder has a volume of 7.5 L and is at a temperature of 400 K and a pressure of 2.0 atm. Assuming the two cylinders are thermally insulated from the surrounding environment, calculate the amount of energy transferred between the two cylinders and the direction of the energy flow.
Two compressed gas cylinders, one containing neon and the other containing xenon, are brought into contact with each other. The neon cylinder has a volume of 12 L and is at a temperature of 300 K and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The xenon cylinder has a volume of 7.5 L and is at a temperature of 400 K and a pressure of 2.0 atm. Assuming the two cylinders are thermally insulated from the surrounding environment, calculate the amount of energy transferred between the two cylinders and the direction of the energy flow.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The neon gains 120 J of heat energy while the xenon loses 300 J.
B
The neon gains 400 J of heat energy while the xenon loses 400 J.
C
The neon loses 550 J of heat energy while the xenon gains 550 J.
D
The neon loses 650 J of heat energy while the xenon gains 350 J.