Two compressed gas cylinders, one containing neon and the other containing xenon, are brought into contact with each other. The neon cylinder has a volume of 12 L and is at a temperature of 300 K and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The xenon cylinder has a volume of 7.5 L and is at a temperature of 400 K and a pressure of 2.0 atm. Assuming the two cylinders are thermally insulated from the surrounding environment, calculate the amount of energy transferred between the two cylinders and the direction of the energy flow.