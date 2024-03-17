9. Work & Energy
Work On Inclined Planes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20 kg crate is being pulled up a 20° incline with a constant velocity by a force F at an angle of 15° below the horizontal. Determine the work done by the weight (mg), normal force (FN) and applied force (F) on the crate as it travels 10 m along the incline.
