A student wants to determine the refractive index of an unknown liquid. The student uses an experimental setup that includes a remote control emitting a 12.1 GHz wave, a microwave detector, and a flask containing the liquid. The wave is directed toward the flask, and the reflected signal is measured using the microwave detector. The maximum reflected signal is obtained only when the height of the liquid in the flask is 2.43 cm and 3.34 cm, and no other maximum is found between these two heights. Using the information provided, compute the refractive index of the unknown liquid.