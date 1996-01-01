2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coconut is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 15 m/s from the top of a coconut palm, 3.5 m above the ground. Determine the velocity of the coconut when it strikes the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 17 m/s
B
- 8.3 m/s
C
+ 13 m/s
D
+ 16 m/s