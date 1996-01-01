3. Vectors
Trig Review
3. Vectors Trig Review
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
James loves using online map services to drive. On a drive to a bookshop, he drives north for 4.5 km, then 2.8 km west, and then 1.3 km south. Using the method of components find the magnitude and direction of the resultant displacement.
James loves using online map services to drive. On a drive to a bookshop, he drives north for 4.5 km, then 2.8 km west, and then 1.3 km south. Using the method of components find the magnitude and direction of the resultant displacement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 6.00 km
Direction = 48.8°
Direction = 48.8°
B
Magnitude = 6.44 km
Direction = 154.2°
Direction = 154.2°
C
Magnitude = 8.60 km
Direction = 64.2°
Direction = 64.2°
D
Magnitude = 4.25 km
Direction = 131.2°
Direction = 131.2°