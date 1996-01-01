2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of a building of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then in how much time the ball reaches the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.60 s
B
1.67 s
C
4.37 s
D
5.59 s