24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Charging Objects
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nylon sock is rubbed against a piece of faux fur fabric, causing the sock to become negatively charged due to the transfer of electrons. After rubbing, the sock is brought near a small neutral aluminum foil hanging from a non-conductive thread. When the negatively charged sock touches the aluminum foil, the foil becomes negatively charged as well. Use a given diagram to explain what happens and why the aluminum foil becomes negatively charged.
A nylon sock is rubbed against a piece of faux fur fabric, causing the sock to become negatively charged due to the transfer of electrons. After rubbing, the sock is brought near a small neutral aluminum foil hanging from a non-conductive thread. When the negatively charged sock touches the aluminum foil, the foil becomes negatively charged as well. Use a given diagram to explain what happens and why the aluminum foil becomes negatively charged.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The negatively charged nylon sock repels the electrons in the aluminum foil to the far side. When they touch, electrons from the sock transfer to the aluminum foil, making it negatively charged.
B
The negatively charged nylon sock attracts the protons in the aluminum foil, causing the foil to become positively charged.
C
The nylon sock becomes neutral after touching the aluminum foil, transferring all its electrons to the foil.
D
The aluminum foil remains neutral as the negatively charged nylon sock cannot transfer its electrons.