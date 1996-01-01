2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the vehicle's average speed between points 3 and 4 to its average speed between points 1 and 2.(image). The diagram depicts the motion of the vehicle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
less than
B
greater than
C
equal to
D
cannot be determined