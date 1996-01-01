2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man throws a stone vertically upward from the top of a tall building of height 50.0-m. The stone passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the stone left the man's hand 6.00 s after it was thrown. If air resistance is negligible, then what is its speed at the highest point of its journey?
A man throws a stone vertically upward from the top of a tall building of height 50.0-m. The stone passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the stone left the man's hand 6.00 s after it was thrown. If air resistance is negligible, then what is its speed at the highest point of its journey?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.7 m/s
B
12.7 m/s
C
zero
D
32.7 m/s