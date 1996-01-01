18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound Beats
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A set of hollow pipes are closed on one end by immersing them in water, leaving only one open end. The lengths of the pipe above the water differ by 20.0 cm. Determine the beat frequency for a pipe with a length of 2.0 m above the water and i) a longer pipe ii) a shorter pipe. (Consider waves with fundamental frequency only)
A set of hollow pipes are closed on one end by immersing them in water, leaving only one open end. The lengths of the pipe above the water differ by 20.0 cm. Determine the beat frequency for a pipe with a length of 2.0 m above the water and i) a longer pipe ii) a shorter pipe. (Consider waves with fundamental frequency only)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 17.5 Hz ii) 17.2 Hz
B
i) 3.90 Hz ii) 4.76 Hz
C
i) 429 Hz ii) 429 Hz
D
i) 327 Hz ii) 362 Hz
E
i) 62.4 Hz ii) 76.2 Hz