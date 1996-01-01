18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
18. Waves & Sound Wave Functions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rope is fixed at one end and is experiencing a transverse wave traveling to the left. This wave can be represented by the equation y(x,t) = 2.5 mm sin (πx+2πt+2π/3), where x is measured in meters and t is measured in seconds. The rope has a mass per unit length of 8.0 g/cm. Determine the maximum vertical speed of a small section of the rope.
A rope is fixed at one end and is experiencing a transverse wave traveling to the left. This wave can be represented by the equation y(x,t) = 2.5 mm sin (πx+2πt+2π/3), where x is measured in meters and t is measured in seconds. The rope has a mass per unit length of 8.0 g/cm. Determine the maximum vertical speed of a small section of the rope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.17 cm/s
B
0.50 cm/s
C
0.67 cm/s
D
1.6 cm/s