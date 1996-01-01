2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a body is projected vertically upward from a ground to reach a maximum height of 10.00 m, then what is its speed with which it is projected initially from the ground?
If a body is projected vertically upward from a ground to reach a maximum height of 10.00 m, then what is its speed with which it is projected initially from the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.0 m/s
B
14.0 m/s
C
15.0 m/s
D
16.0 m/s