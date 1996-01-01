18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a segment of a wave traveling on a tensioned wire in the positive x-direction. The wave speed is 60 m/s. Find the velocity at positions a, b, and c at the instant the segment was captured.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
va = 38 m/s
B
va = 38 m/s
C
va = - 38 m/s
D
va = - 470 m/s
