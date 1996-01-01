26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student connects two identical parallel-plate capacitors with a capacitance of 4 μF to a battery with a voltage difference of 10 V, either in series or in parallel. The two plates are separated by a distance of 1mm. Determine i) the ratio of the energy stored (Useries/Uparallel). ii) the ratio of the maximum amount of charge stored (Qseries/Qparallel), and iii) the ratio of the electric field (Eseries/Eparallel) between the two plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i ) Useries/parallel = 0.25
ii) Qseries/parallel = 0.25
iii) Eseries/parallel = 0.25
B
i ) Useries/parallel = 0.25
ii) Qseries/parallel = 0.5
iii) Eseries/Eparallel = 0.5
C
i ) Useries/parallel = 0.5
ii) Qseries/parallel = 0.25
iii) Eseries/parallel = 0.5
D
i ) Useries/parallel = 0.5
ii) Qseries/parallel = 0.5
iii) Eseries/parallel = 0.5
