A physics student connects two identical parallel-plate capacitors with a capacitance of 4 μF to a battery with a voltage difference of 10 V, either in series or in parallel. The two plates are separated by a distance of 1mm. Determine i) the ratio of the energy stored (U series /U parallel ). ii) the ratio of the maximum amount of charge stored (Q series /Q parallel ), and iii) the ratio of the electric field (E series /E parallel ) between the two plates.