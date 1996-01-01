2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The operation of a winch is divided into three successive stages: acceleration period (a1 = +0.50 m/s2), constant speed period (v = 2.5 m/s), and deceleration period (a3 = - 0.50 m/s2). A worker uses the winch to pull vertically stacked crates from the ground level. Determine the time required to pull a crate 45 meters.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18 s
B
23 s
C
28 s
D
30 s