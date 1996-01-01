27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two heating coils of resistance R1 = 13.1 Ω and R2 = 12.0 Ω are controlled by a circuit that either puts the coils in a series or parallel connection. The power source provides 110 V. Determine the connection that delivers more heat using both coils.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Series connection
B
Parallel connection
C
Both deliver equal heat
D
Cannot be determined