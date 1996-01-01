18. Waves & Sound
Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Sound Waves
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An online tune generator creates sine sound waves in the air with a displacement amplitude of 0.04 mm at f1 = 200 Hz and f2 = 20 kHz. What is the pressure amplitude (pmax) at each frequency? Specify, under these conditions, if these sound frequencies are harmful to human hearing. The pressure variation that corresponds to the harm threshold is 30 Pa.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At f1 pmax = 1.04 × 101 Pa; It is not harmful to human hearing
At f1 pmax = 1.04 × 103 Pa; It is harmful to human hearing
B
At f1 pmax = 1.04 × 101 Pa; It is harmful to human hearing
At f1 pmax = 1.04 × 103 Pa; It is not harmful to human hearing
C
At f1 pmax = 2.08 × 101 Pa; It is not harmful to human hearing
At f1 pmax =2.08 × 103 Pa; It is harmful to human hearing
D
At f1 pmax = 2.08 × 101 Pa; It is harmful to human hearing
At f1 pmax = 2.08 × 103 Pa; It is not harmful to human hearing
