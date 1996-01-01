25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
25. Electric Potential Work From Electric Force
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A power supply does 32 J of work to push 4.8 × 10 19 electrons from a positive terminal to a negative terminal on a load in a duration of 3.0 s. Calculate the emf (give magnitude only) of the power supply.
A power supply does 32 J of work to push 4.8 × 10 19 electrons from a positive terminal to a negative terminal on a load in a duration of 3.0 s. Calculate the emf (give magnitude only) of the power supply.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13 V
B
4.2 V
C
0.24 V
D
250 V