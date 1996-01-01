18. Waves & Sound
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A violin's nylon string of length 0.51 m is fixed at both ends. A transverse wave on this string travels at a speed of 600 m/s. Determine i) the wavelength and ii) the frequency of the third harmonic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) λ = 0.34 m ; ii) f = 522.0 Hz
B
i) λ = 0.34 m ; ii) f = 1764.7 Hz
C
i) λ = 0.765 m ; ii) f = 522.0 Hz
D
i) λ = 0.765 m ; ii) f = 1764.7 Hz