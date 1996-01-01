22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 18.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 78.0°C at constant volume, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.7 J
B
104 J
C
D
E
109 J
F
