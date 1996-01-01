2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
An experimental setup is used to create calcium alginate spheres by allowing an alginate solution droplet to fall from the tip of a syringe into a CaCl2 bath solution. The droplet strikes the bath solution 0.25 s later. Determine the velocity of the droplet just before striking the bath solution.
A
39 m/s, downward
B
2.5 m/s, downward
C
2.5 m/s, upward
D
39 m/s, upward