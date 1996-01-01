13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicycle wheel is made with a rim and 6 thin rods. The wheel is placed along a horizontal plane and is mounted on a fixed frictionless vertical axle passing through the wheel's hub. The rim's diameter is 58 cm, and its mass is 1.250 kg. The rim is connected to the hub by the rods, as shown in the figure. The mass of a rod is 0.100 kg, and its length is 29 cm. Calculate the moment of inertia about the vertical axle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.122 kg•m2
B
0.328 kg•m2
C
0.0672 kg•m2
D
0.193 kg•m2