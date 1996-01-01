A bicycle wheel is made with a rim and 6 thin rods. The wheel is placed along a horizontal plane and is mounted on a fixed frictionless vertical axle passing through the wheel's hub. The rim's diameter is 58 cm, and its mass is 1.250 kg. The rim is connected to the hub by the rods, as shown in the figure. The mass of a rod is 0.100 kg, and its length is 29 cm. Calculate the moment of inertia about the vertical axle.