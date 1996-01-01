2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A player hits a tennis ball with his racket directly upward from the top of a cliff of height 50.0-m. The tennis ball passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the tennis ball left the racket 6.00 s after it was hit. If air resistance is negligible, then what is its acceleration at the highest point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
zero
B
9.8 m/s2, upward
C
None of these
D
9.8 m/s2, downward