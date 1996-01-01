18. Waves & Sound
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden block floating in water performs SHM using buoyant force. It oscillates with a period of 1.70 s and a maximum displacement of 4.20 cm from the equilibrium position. Calculate the time the block takes to move from x = 0 to x = 3.5 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.3 s
B
2.16 s
C
0.16 s
D
0.27 s