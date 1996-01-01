18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Sound Intensity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Building structures such as walls and ventilators play an important role in separating the inside from the outside. Interior sounds are blocked from moving out and vice versa using absorption and reflection. If a theater reduces its interior sound intensity by 75%, determine the change in sound intensity level (in dB).
Building structures such as walls and ventilators play an important role in separating the inside from the outside. Interior sounds are blocked from moving out and vice versa using absorption and reflection. If a theater reduces its interior sound intensity by 75%, determine the change in sound intensity level (in dB).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.25 dB
B
0.969 dB
C
-0.969 dB
D
-1.25 dB
E
6.02 dB
F
-6.02 dB