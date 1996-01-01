7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a block of mass 2.0 kg is attached to another block weighing 750 g through a massless string. The coefficients of static and dynamic friction between the block and incline are 0.45 and 0.25 respectively. The block on the inclined surface is pulled up to the top of the plane. At this point determine whether the block will remain steady or move downwards on the inclined plane.
As shown in the figure, a block of mass 2.0 kg is attached to another block weighing 750 g through a massless string. The coefficients of static and dynamic friction between the block and incline are 0.45 and 0.25 respectively. The block on the inclined surface is pulled up to the top of the plane. At this point determine whether the block will remain steady or move downwards on the inclined plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
remain steady
B
move upwards
C
move downwards
D
cannot be decided