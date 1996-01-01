31. Alternating Current
Phasors for Resistors
31. Alternating Current Phasors for Resistors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The output of an AC power source connected to a capacitor has a frequency of 150 Hz and an rms voltage of 25 V. Determine the phase difference Φ between the current and the emf of the power source. Is the current lagging or leading the emf of the power source?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The current leads the emf voltage by 90°
B
The current lags the emf voltage by 90°
C
The current leads the emf voltage by 45°
D
The current lags the emf voltage by 45°