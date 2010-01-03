Water at a temperature of 30 °C is transported through a horizontal pipe that is 50 m long and has a diameter of 5.0 cm, flowing at a speed of 2.0 m/s. The water then exits the pipe into the air and falls into an artificial lake. Calculate the pressure difference between the water's entry pressure and the ambient atmospheric pressure. The viscosity of water at 30 °C is 0.7972 mPa•s