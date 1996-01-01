27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
i) What is the expected reading of the ideal voltmeter in the figure shown if the switch S is open? i) Which point (M or N) has the greatest electrical potential?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 4.56 V
ii) M has the greatest electric potential
B
i) 4.56 V
ii) N has the greatest electric potential
C
i) 3.33 V
ii) M has the greatest electric potential
D
i) 3.33 V
ii) N has the greatest electric potential
