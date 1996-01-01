18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Sound Intensity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A television set is located on a table 10.0 m away from you. It is playing music. You hear the music at an average of 15.0 dB. At what position measured from the TV set will you hear the music at a sound level of 30 dB?
A television set is located on a table 10.0 m away from you. It is playing music. You hear the music at an average of 15.0 dB. At what position measured from the TV set will you hear the music at a sound level of 30 dB?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.07 m
B
5.00 m
C
1.78 m
D
3.16 m
E
0.562 m