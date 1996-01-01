2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An office messenger leaves the waiting area to deliver a parcel to a waiting client. The office messenger reaches the client's place after 12 min and returns to the waiting area. The messenger's distance from the waiting area as a function of time is shown below. What points represent constant and positive velocity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
e and f
B
a and d
C
a and b
D
b and c
E
c and e
F
a and f