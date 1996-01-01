9. Work & Energy
Work On Inclined Planes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A storekeeper pushes a 15.0 kg trolley initially at rest up a 3.00 m long ramp inclined at an angle of 25.0°. If the storekeeper applies a force of 120 N horizontally, determine the speed of the trolley as it exits the ramp.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.16 m/s
B
4.32 m/s
C
9.84 m/s
D
4.92 m/s