23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Otto Cycle
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Otto cycle engines can be modeled as Carnot engines for simplicity. An otto cycle engine operates between TH = 1750℃ and a surrounding temperature of 25℃ and attains 40% of the Carnot efficiency. Taking the heat of combustion of the fuel to be 44 MJ/Kg, determine the mass of fuel consumed by an engine in speeding up a 2750kg truck initially at rest to a speed of 60 mph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.6 g
B
3.3 g
C
66 g
D
33 g