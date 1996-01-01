18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why would it be possible to determine the multiplication factor for the sound intensity that increases the sound intensity level by 22.0 dB without knowing the initial sound intensity? What is the numerical value of the factor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) The ratio (I2/I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 158
B
i) The ratio (I2/I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 0.00631
C
i) The difference (I2 - I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 158
D
i) The difference (I2 - I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 0.00631
E
i) The ratio (I2/I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 2.92
F
i) The ratio (I2/I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 0.342
G
i) The difference (I2 - I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 0.342
H
i) The difference (I2 - I1) doe not require the value of I1 ii) 2.92