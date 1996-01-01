25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a photoelectric device, electromagnetic radiation moves electrons from the cathode to the anode, doing 5.3 × 10 -19 J of work per electron. Calculate the emf (give magnitude only) created in the device.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.30 V
B
0.60 V
C
3.3 V
D
1.7 V