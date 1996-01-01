19. Fluid Mechanics
Ideal vs Real Fluids
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.2 m long pipe with a radius of 12.7 mm is attached to a tank. The tank is filled with water at 25°C. Water flows through the pipe at different rates depending on the water height above the pipe in the tank. Calculate the greatest volume flow rate in m3/h at which the flow will be laminar.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.128 m3/h
B
0.0700 m3/h
C
0.256 m3/h
D
0.00101 m3/h