27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit contains two resistors R1 = 220 Ω and R2 = 350 Ω. A switch on the board determines if the resistors are connected in series or in parallel. The circuit is powered using 110 V. For the series and parallel connections, which resistor generates more heat?
A circuit contains two resistors R1 = 220 Ω and R2 = 350 Ω. A switch on the board determines if the resistors are connected in series or in parallel. The circuit is powered using 110 V. For the series and parallel connections, which resistor generates more heat?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Series - 220 Ω; Parallel - 350 Ω
B
Series - 350 Ω; Parallel - 350 Ω
C
Series - 350 Ω; Parallel - 220 Ω
D
Series - 220 Ω; Parallel - 220 Ω