2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft of mass 10,000-kg, initially at rest, is launched vertically with an upward acceleration of 10.0 m/s2. At an altitude of 500 m, the engine of the spacecraft cuts off. What is the speed with which it will be moving just before crashing down to earth's surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
150.7 m/s
B
140.7 m/s
C
130.7 m/s
D
120.7 m/s