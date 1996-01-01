12. Rotational Kinematics
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere initially at rest is spun in a circle at an angular acceleration α. The sphere's acceleration vector changes as a function of time. Determine the time when the angle between the radius and acceleration vector is θ degrees. Express t in terms of α and θ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(α•tanθ)
B
1/√(α•tanθ)
C
1/(α•tanθ)
D
1/(α•tanθ)2