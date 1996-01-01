18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alarm emits sound waves at a frequency of 520 Hz. The air has a temperature of 17.8° C. The wave has an amplitude of 6.00 × 10-3 mm. What is the pressure amplitude of this wave (in Pa)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8110 Pa
B
8.12 Pa
C
2.78 × 106 Pa
D
2780 Pa
E
443 Pa
F
4.43 × 105 Pa