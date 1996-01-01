2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
A stone is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of the cliff of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then with what speed the stone strikes the ground?
A
22.70 m/s
B
32.86 m/s
C
42.70 m/s
D
52.86 m/s