18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fork-shaped metallic plate oscillates between the North and south poles of a magnet. Its amplitude is reduced to 42.8% of the initial amplitude in 8.60 s. Calculate the time constant.
A fork-shaped metallic plate oscillates between the North and south poles of a magnet. Its amplitude is reduced to 42.8% of the initial amplitude in 8.60 s. Calculate the time constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.80 s
B
8.60 s
C
5.07 s
D
1.14 s