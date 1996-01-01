3. Vectors
Adding Vectors Graphically
3. Vectors Adding Vectors Graphically
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jane has great fun with scavenger hunts. To survey her town, she first walks 150 m due west, followed by 240 m at 45° east of north, and then 220 m in a direction 60° east of south. Following a fourth displacement in her scavenger hunt, she is back at the starting point. Determine the magnitude and direction of the fourth displacement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude: 570 m ; Direction: 186.7°
B
Magnitude: 570 m; Direction: 263.3°
C
Magnitude: 514 m; Direction: 186.7°
D
Magnitude: 514 m; Direction: 263.3°
E
Magnitude: 570 m; Direction: 173.3°
F
Magnitude: 514 m; Direction: 173.3°