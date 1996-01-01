31. Alternating Current
Alternating Voltages and Currents
31. Alternating Current Alternating Voltages and Currents
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the circuit below, two series combinations of RL (resistor and inductor) and RC (resistor and capacitor) are connected in parallel to an AC source with a variable frequency. Determine the current provided by the AC source in the case of i) a very low frequency ii) and a very high frequency.
In the circuit below, two series combinations of RL (resistor and inductor) and RC (resistor and capacitor) are connected in parallel to an AC source with a variable frequency. Determine the current provided by the AC source in the case of i) a very low frequency ii) and a very high frequency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 A , ii) 0.31 A
B
i) 0.16 A , ii) 0 A
C
i) 0.16 A , ii) 0.31 A
D
i) 0.31 A, ii) 0 A