18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck driving at 16.5 m/s emits a sound of frequency 420 Hz from its horn in motionless air. Calculate the frequency heard by a driver in a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and receding from the truck at 25.0 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
372 Hz
B
430 Hz
C
473 Hz
D
409 Hz