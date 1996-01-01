2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physicist who is an enthusiast in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The physicist uses a coordinate system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The physicist makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Make a sketch of a graph to represent the acceleration and position as functions of time (Assume the dog starts at the origin).
A physicist who is an enthusiast in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The physicist uses a coordinate system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The physicist makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Make a sketch of a graph to represent the acceleration and position as functions of time (Assume the dog starts at the origin).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
E
F