35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
While discovering Venus, two spaceships, A and B, move closer to each other. A has a speed of 0.60c, and B has a speed of 0.70c with respect to Venus' reference frame. Determine the speed of A relative to B. Write your answer in terms of c.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.65c
B
0.82c
C
0.87c
D
0.92c